Edward Jones Retains Dome Naming Rights

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The financial firm Edward Jones is retaining the naming rights for the downtown St. Louis dome through 2025- at least as long as the St. Louis Rams stay.

The name was set to expire in 2014, but Edward Jones has agreed to pay the Rams $42.3 million for an 11-year extension. The original 12-year naming rights agreement cost Edward Jones $32.7 million.

The new deal also includes indoor and outdoor advertising at the dome.

There is concern about the future of the Rams in St. Louis. A lease deal to keep them playing at the dome could expire after the 2014 season unless the dome is considered to be among the top tier of NFL stadiums. Owner Stan Kroenke has been noncommital.