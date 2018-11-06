Edward Jones Settlement

Friday's St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a federal judge dismissed an effort last week by suburban St. Louis-based Edward Jones to file those claims after a deadline passed in a shareholders' suit against Bank of America. The company will pay customers who owned 5 million shares of the former NationsBank, which merged into Bank of America in 1998. Shareholders say Bank of America failed to reveal large financial losses from a hedge fund investment. The bank settled the case for $490 million in 2002.