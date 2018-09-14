Edwards Finishes 10th in Controversial Ending at Richmond

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 29 2012 Apr 29, 2012 Sunday, April 29, 2012 8:49:01 AM CDT April 29, 2012 in Sports
Source: Roush Fenway Racing Press Release

RICHMOND, VA -- Carl Edwards led a race-high 206, laps but finished 10th after a controversial call on a late-race restart. Edwards wasable to rebound for the top-10 finish, but saw a strong bid for victory slipaway when NASCAR ruled he jumped the restart just after the restart on lap 314 and he was black flagged.

"I think NASCAR made a little mistake here," Edwards said. "I got the best start that I could. Tony either didn't start or spun his tires, and NASCAR black-flagged us. I don't know why they black-flagged us. I don't think it's right and I don't agree with it. I feel the chance to win that race was taken from us."

"At the end of the day, it comes down to jumping the restart. That's pretty straightforward," Crew Chief Bob Osborne said. "Our issue was about who was the leader and who wasn't the leader. But, at the end of the day, their stance was that we jumped the restart and we got black-flagged for that."

"We had to agree to disagree, and that's the way it is," Edwards said after meeting with Pemberton and other NASCAR officials. "They run this sport and they do the best job that they can. I drive a race car and do the very best job that I can. This is one of those circumstances where I don't know if it's ever happened before, and I don't know that it'll ever happen again. I think the best thing for me to do now is to go home, and relax a little bit, and go race at Talladega (next week)."

"I would have liked for them to say, 'you know, we're going to put you back up in second.' The reality is they can't do that," Osborne said. "They've got a job to do, to officiate these races. It was a tough situation that happened there. At the end of the day, it didn't work out in our favor. We had a great race car. I think we would have easily ran in the top five -- and probably in the top three, no problem -- and would have been in the hunt for the win there if the race had shook out. It didn't happen like that. We'll move onto the next race, work a little harder -- and hopefully a win will happen for us soon."

"They knew we were here. My Ford Fusion was fast, my pit crew was spectacular," Edwards said. "I'd just give anything to have that restart over and race to the end. That was going to be a heck of a race."

Edwards remains ninth in the Sprint Cup Standing points. NASCAR returns to action next weekend at Talladega Motor Speedway for the Aaron's 499. Coverage begins at 11 AM (CT) on FOX.

