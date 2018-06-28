Edwards Heading to Indy After Sprint Cup Off Week

INDIANAPOLIS - Carl Edwards enters Indy leading the NASCAR Sprint Cup point standings, seven markers ahead of second place. In 19 starts, Carl has accumulated one win, 10 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. Carl will make his seventh Cup start at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. In his previous starts at the 2.5-mile circuit, Carl has one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

"Indy is tough because you have to be able to turn in the center of the corners and that sounds very simple," said Edwards, "but it's very difficult because the corners are so sharp for such a high-speed race track. You have to have a really big engine because you slow down so much and then have these short chutes in between, so the FR9 should be a big help to us this year. I was second at Indy in 2008 and to be that close to victory and see the celebration going on makes you want it even more."

The No. 99 Scotts Ortho team will be bringing chassis RK-768 to Indy, the Ford previously raced at Kansas in June where Edwards finished fifth.

"Indy is such a cool place to race with so much history. To win there and be among some of the greats who have kissed the bricks would be awesome. I think having the FR9 engine will certainly be a benefit at a place like Indy where horsepower is so important. We are taking the

same car we raced at Kansas last month which was strong in its first outing there," said Crew Chief Bob Osborne.