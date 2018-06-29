Edwards Looks to Defend His All-Star Title

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Carl Edwards will make his seventh appearance in the Sprint All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. In his previous starts he has one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

"We need the All-Star race right now. It's a race where we can just go, let it all hang out, have some fun and not worry about any points," Edwards said.

The No. 99 Fastenal Blue Team will be unloading chassis RK-782 for this weekend's event. Carl raced this Ford Fusion at California in March of this year when he finished fifth.

Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "It's an honor to compete in the All Star race, and it's always fun to race without the pressure of points so everyone on the team is excited for Saturday night. We won it last year which was a great accomplishment for our team. The format has changed some which puts more emphasis on winning the segments so the new rules always make for an interesting race every year."

The No. 99 Fastenal Blue Team will participate in the annual Sprint All-Star Pit Crew Challenge on Thursday night, May 17 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte. The event will be aired at 7 P.M. on SPEED.

"We're just going for the win in each segment and hopefully get to victory lane like we did last year. That was a blast and one of the neatest nights of my career, so I'm excited to just go out there and have some fun," said Edwards.

Carl Edwards won the All-Star Race in 2011, guaranteeing him a position in Saturday's race. The 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup All-Star Race can be seen on Saturday at 8 P.M. on SPEED.