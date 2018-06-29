Edwards Nominated For Cartoon Networks Hall of Game Awards

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Carl Edwards could soon add "Dance Machine" to his resume. Edwards has been nominated as part of Cartoon Network's second annual Hall of Game Awards. The show, hosted by Shaquille O'Neal, is a high-energy, off-the-wall, multi-platform experience that lets viewers vote and honor their favorite sports stars and sports moments of the year.

Edwards' signature victory celebration, a backflip from his car, catapulted him to be a finalist in the "Dance Machine" category. Fans can vote for Edwards on www.hallofgame.com now through Friday, February 17.

Edwards is gunning for his second straight Hall of Game award after taking home the "In It To Win It" title last year. Other NASCAR nominees from last year's inaugural show include: Roush Fenway Racing teammate Trevor Bayne, "Gnarliest Newb", Danica Patrick, "She's Got Game" winner, Kurt and Kyle Busch, "Super Siblings" nominees;,and Travis Pastrana, "Alti-tude" nominee.



Be sure to tune in and watch Edwards the rest of NASCAR's stars in the 54th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26 on FOX at 12 P.M. CT.