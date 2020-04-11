Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE - Columbia native Carl Edwards was nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Edwards, in his first year of eligibility, is one of 10 nominees on the Modern ballot for the 2021 class. Two of the nominees will be selected for induction.

In Edwards' 13-year career, he won the 2007 Busch series championship and 28 races overall. He also won a combined 44 races in the Xfinity and Truck series.

Known for his signature backflip celebration, Edwards is believed to have a good chance for induction on his first ballot.

Edwards is a 1997 graduate of Rock Bridge High School and attended MU for three semesters before deciding to pursue racing.

Voting is currently scheduled to take place on May 20th.