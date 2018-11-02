Edwards passes Kyle Busch on last lap to win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Carl Edwards bumped teammate Kyle Busch off his racing line in the last turn and passed him to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday.

Edwards, who had fallen nearly 1.5 seconds behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate after a restart with 36 laps to go, gradually ran him down until the final lap. Then he slipped underneath Busch, a master blocker in late-race situations, and nudged him just enough to allow Edwards to take the lead coming out of the fourth turn for his second consecutive victory. It was also the fourth in a row for the Gibbs stable, and fifth in nine races.

Jimmie Johnson finished third, follow by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne and pole-sitter Kevin Harvick.