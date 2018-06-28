Edwards Pushes Stenhouse Jr. to Nationwide Win

NEWTON, IA (AP) -- Carl Edwards pushed Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to victory in Saturday night's NASCAR Nationwide race in a wild finish at Iowa Speedway.



Stenhouse appeared set to cruise to his second win at Iowa this year when his No. 6 car blew an engine coming out of the final turn. With billowing smoke obscuring Edwards' view, he slammed into the back end of Stenhouse and shoved him across the finish line.



Stenhouse crossed the line sideways, becoming the first Nationwide series regular to win two races this year.



Edwards wound up second, his No. 60 car torn up in the grass. Pole sitter Elliott Sadler was third, followed by Josh Wise and Aric Amirola.