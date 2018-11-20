Edwards Qualifies Second for Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS -- Carl Edwards enters Indy 11th in the NASCAR Sprint Cup point standings. In 19 starts, Edwards has accumulated two top-five and nine top-10 finishes, along with one pole.

Edwards will make his eighth Cup start at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. In his previous starts, Edwards has one top-five and three top-10 finishes. His average start is 24.9 and his average finish is 11.0. Edwards captured his best start (ninth) and best finish (second) at the Brickyard in 2008.

"A win at Indianapolis would be huge," Edwards said. "All you have to do is go back and watch the victory lane celebrations of the guys who have won there and it's obvious how important this win is to everyone. Our team is working very hard to put our best effort into this race. We've got a brand new car, and Chad and the guys have been working very hard to make sure we run well, qualify well and have a good strategy. These last seven races are as important as any seven races we've ever run so we're giving it our best and hopefully we'll kiss those bricks."

Edwards has completed 100 percent of his laps attempted in Cup competition at Indy, and has the fourth-best average finish among active drivers there.

Carl Edwards' new crew chief Chad Norris said, "Our teammates have definitely had some really good runs this year, and Carl and Bob (Osborne) have as well but they had some things happen that didn't go their way. Bob has done a great job with this team and these cars, so I don't see a bunch of huge changes coming. We're going to go to Indy with a new car and give it everything we've got for the next seven races and get in this Chase because that is what Carl, Jack and this team deserves and expects."

According to NASCAR's loop data acquired over the past seven races at Indy, Edwards has turned 42 of the fastest laps in Cup competition. He has spent 571 laps in the top 15. The No. 99 Fastenal team will be bringing chassis RK-820 to Indy. This is a new Ford Fusion.

Carl Edwards will start second on Sunday in the Crown Royal presents the Curtiss Shaver 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Coverage begins at 11 A.M. on ESPN.