Edwards Rallies from 30th Place to Finish Eighth at Texas

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Monday, April 16 2012 Apr 16, 2012 Monday, April 16, 2012 2:46:00 PM CDT April 16, 2012 in Sports
Source: roushfenway.com

FORT WORTH, TX -- Texas Motor Speedway has always been one of Carl Edwards' favorite tracks, but Saturday night his top-10 finish did not come easily for him. Edwards started 20th and was up to seventh when a loose lug nut forced him to pit an extra time which put him back in 30th place. Edwards and the Fastenal Blue Team fought back and finished the race in eighth place.

Edwards started the 334-lap race 20th but quickly worked his way toward the front of the field He was up to 10th by lap 27 and eighth on lap 35. The Fastenal Ford was loose throughout most of the race and Edwards said the track was pretty slick. The crew made air pressure and chassis adjustments on every stop, most of which were green-flag stops since only two cautions slowed the entire race.

The second and what would be the final caution came on lap 96. Edwards came to pit road for four tires, fuel, wedge and air pressure adjustments. He returned to the track in seventh place but unfortunately there was a loose lug nut on one of the wheels. Not wanting to risk a loose wheel, Edwards returned to pit road a second time which dropped him back to 30th place when the race resumed on lap 101.

Without another caution for the rest of the race it was difficult for Edwards to gain track position since the field was so spread out. He was up to 20th by lap 160 and 15th on lap 241. Although still a bit loose the car was fast and Edwards was determined to get back in the top 10.

The final green-flag stop of the night was on lap 280. Edwards was 12th after the stop, but finally returned to the top 10 with 13 laps to go. He claimed ninth with six laps remaining and then moved into eighth when Marcos Ambrose ran out of fuel. Edwards finished the race in eighth place, and all three Roush Fenway cars placed in the top 10.

Roush Fenway teammate Greg Biffle won the race, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon and Matt Kenseth. Martin Truex Jr., Kasey Kahne, Edwards, Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr., rounded out the top 10.

"First off, congrats to Greg Biffle and 3M," Edwards said. "A Ford in victory lane is huge. That is kind of fun racing like that. I don't know what it is like to watch but as a race car driver that is neat to run the whole race. A caution would have helped us. We had a very fast race car. An eighth-place finish after having to go to the end of the field, from the back to eighth under green I am proud of that. These Fords are fast right now, so I am excited to go to Kansas next weekend."

Edwards and the No. 99 Blue Team are currently 11th in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series point standings, 58 points behind the leader, Greg Biffle. The next race will be Sunday, April 22 at Kansas Speedway. The race will begin at 12:00 p.m. (CT) on FOX.

 

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°