Edwards to Miss First Nationwide Race Since 2005

SONOMA, CA - After running a strong qualifying lap at Infineon Raceway, Carl Edwards told the Performance Racing Network he has opted not to defend last year's Nationwide Series win at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin as he was scheduled to do. This will be the first Nationwide Series race that Edwards has missed since 2005.

Rather than make the difficult commute, Edwards will remain in Sonoma and practice his Sprint Cup car in preparation for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Infineon. Edwards leads the Sprint Cup standings by 20 points over second-place Kevin Harvick.

Billy Johnson will take Edwards' place in the No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford at Road America. Johnson already was in Elkhart Lake to practice Edwards' car while Edwards took care of his Cup duties in Sonoma.

Edwards was 37th fastest in Friday's Sprint Cup practice but improved dramatically in qualifying despite an early draw. He posted a lap at 92.076 at the 1.99-mile road course, and the time stood up until defending race winner Jimmie Johnson, the 18th driver to make a qualifying attempt, surpassed it.