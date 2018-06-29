Edwards to Return to Nationwide Series at Watkins Glen

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, August 01 2012 Aug 1, 2012 Wednesday, August 01, 2012 1:46:57 PM CDT August 01, 2012 in Sports
Source: Roush Fenway Racing Press Release

CONCORD, NC -- Carl Edwards will return to the NASCAR Nationwide Series next weekend (August 11) at Watkins Glen International to race the No. 60 Subway Ford Mustang. It will be Edwards' first appearance in the series this season after running full time the past seven years. Subway, which also sponsors Edwards in the Sprint Cup Series, will be the primary sponsor at The Glen.

"I'm very excited about running the No. 60 Subway Ford Mustang in my first Nationwide Series race of the year," Edwards said. "It's great to have Subway on board and it will be fun to be back in the 60 car. The Nationwide race at Watkins Glen is almost like a Sprint Cup event because of the length of the race. It's a very long and tough race, and there is a lot of competition with all the road course specialists. There are always a lot of really fast guys there, so it's a race that will test the equipment and our strategy. The guys are working very hard on the car and it would be big to win a road course race there."

"Subway is pleased to cheer Carl on for his first Nationwide Series race of the season," said Subway director of sports marketing, Paul Bamundo. "The race next weekend at Watkins Glen is perfect timing for Subway with avocado season underway, and our primary paint scheme will highlight this super food. We have a great partnership with Carl, and we're excited to add this race to our schedule with him."

In seven Nationwide starts at Watkins Glen, Edwards has earned two top-five finishes and led 25 laps. He has, however, claimed victories on road courses at Montreal and Road America in Nationwide competition. In 17 Nationwide starts on road courses, Edwards has two wins, seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

