Edwards Wins Citizen's Bank 400

Edwards had about a three second lead against Martin Truex Jr. in the final lap.

It was Edwards' 100th Nextel Cup Race, but only his fifth Nextel win. His last Nextel win was at the Texas Motor Speedway in November of 2005. Today's win ended his 52-race long Nextel losing streak.

He dedicated the race to his father. Edwards celebrated with his usual backflip and something a little unusual: trimming team member Tom Giacchi's beard. Giacchi had taken a bet to grow out his beard until Edwards' next Cup race win. It was a bet he didn't plan on lasting for 52 races and 19 months.