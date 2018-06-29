Edwards Wins Nationwide Series Race At Dover

DOVER, DE (AP) -- Carl Edwards dominated again at Dover International Speedway, winning his seventh race of the season in the Nationwide Series.



Edwards celebrated Saturday with his traditional back flip, then jumped into the stands to celebrate with fans.



Edwards said before the race his Sprint Cup car was better than the No. 60 in the second-tier series. He could use another win to strengthen his push toward his first career Cup championship.



Brad Keselowski was second, Clint Bowyer third, and Kasey Kahne fourth. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fifth.



Edwards is not eligible to win the Nationwide championship. He has top-two finishes in each of his last four races.