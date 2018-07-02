EEZ Board Meeting Attracts Protestors

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Enhanced Enterprise Zoning board met Wednesday evening but it wasn't without protest.

Several dozen local residents picketed outside Columbia City Hall prior to the meeting.

Event organizer Linda Green says they're afraid parts of Columbia will be declared blighted to make room for an enterprise zone.

"We do not want our public tax money which should go to pay for schools and police and fire departments and our city infrastructure," she said. "We don't want that public money to be given away to private CEOs of corporations."

"I love it. I love the protesting. It keeps us honest. It keeps the process honest. That's what we need," said EEZ board member Anthony Stanton

At tonight's meeting, EEZ board members discussed what types of businesses would be eligible for EEZ tax incentives.

The board meeting convened as scheduled at 7 p.m. but didn't accomplish every piece of business on the agenda. The board scheduled its next meeting for Wednesday, September 18 at 3 p.m.