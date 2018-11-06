Effort to Put KCI Changes to a Vote Needs More Signatures

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A group that is trying to force a public vote on proposed changes to Kansas City International Airport has not yet collected enough signatures to get the question on the April ballot.

The group, Friends of KCI, turned in petitions to the city clerk last week. City spokesman Dan Coffey said Tuesday the petitions had 2,990 valid signatures, short of the 3,573 signatures needed. The Kansas City Star reports the group has 10 days to collect 583 more valid signatures.

Friends of KCI wants to prohibit Kansas City from demolishing or replacing any passenger terminal at KCI without voter approval.

A citizens advisory group is studying the best options for the airport, including renovating the existing three terminals or building a new single terminal.