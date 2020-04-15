Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters

6 hours 13 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:55:14 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November ballot has collapsed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A group called Missourians for a New Approach committee announced Wednesday that it “simply cannot succeed in gathering sufficient signatures” amid restrictions that closed business and forced people to stay home. The group had faced a deadline of May 3 to collect 170,000 signatures.

“We had hoped that it might be possible to persuade the state of Missouri to allow online signature gathering under the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in this spring,” the group said in a statement.

But state officials said no, and the group said “there does not appear to be any other path.” The statement said that the group hoped that the campaign would resume next year, with the goal of placing the issue of whether to legalize the use of marijuana for those 21 or older on the November 2022 ballot.

“It appears,” the group wrote, “that Missourians are ready to embrace legalization if given the opportunity to vote on it.”

The group has said the recreational marijuana effort is being supported by the same backers who helped pass the medical marijuana constitutional amendment in 2018.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia offering "forgivable" loans for struggling small businesses
Columbia offering "forgivable" loans for struggling small businesses
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering forgivable loans to small businesses struggling due to COVID-19. The city's... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi's
Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi's
MOBERLY - An anonymous man handed out money through out Moberly on Wednesday afternoon. Karma Smith, who is on... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:04:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
BRANSON — Silver Dollar City has announced it is preparing to lay off 257 workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri
To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Alcohol and Tobacco Control lifted the restriction on selling to-go alcoholic drinks Tuesday night. But... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Weddings and events during the pandemic
COVID-19 Town Hall: Weddings and events during the pandemic
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a Columbia event planner about the challenges to holding events and weddings during the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases
Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases
CALIFORNIA, MO - On Wednesday morning, Burgers' Smokehouse closed their California, Mo. location after two more employees tested positive for... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:07:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
COLE COUNTY - United Way of Central Missouri introduced a new helpline for people in Jefferson City and Cole County... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay
From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay
COLUMBIA – Doctors are seeing a major uptick in virtual visits for routine care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
CNN - More than 90% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:36:44 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:55:14 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Mental health strains veterans in pandemic
Mental health strains veterans in pandemic
NASHVILLE, TN ( WSMV ) -- Having to stay inside to stop the spread of Coronavirus can take its toll... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:38:06 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant
Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant
JEFFERSON CITY - The first Alternate Care Site in Missouri opened on Wednesday at a converted hotel in Florissant, MO.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in Top Stories

Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs
Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs
JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Missouri will receive millions to help with the impact of COVID-19... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows
COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off
JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off
COLUMBIA - JobFinders Employment Service is currently hiring employees in Mexico, Fulton, Columbia, Jefferson City and other areas in mid-Missouri.... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:41:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd
CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department found human remains near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday. An... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.
Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.
COLUMBIA - Former Kansas City councilwoman Alissia Canady announced her formal candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. “Missouri is... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:12:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
12am 39°
1am 39°
2am 39°
3am 39°