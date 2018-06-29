Effort to recall Ferguson mayor falls short

FERGUSON (AP) - An effort to recall the mayor of Ferguson in the wake of last summer's shooting death of Michael Brown has fallen short.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Louis County Board of Elections says Ground Level Support was 27 votes short of the required 1,814 valid signatures needed to force an election to recall Mayor James Knowles III.

Ground Level Support says the recall election should move forward because the city missed a deadline in certifying the signatures. The group's recall push also fell short in May.

Knowles, who's white, was criticized for comments he made after last August's shooting death of Brown by white police officer Darren Wilson. In a statement Friday, Knowles says there's still work to do "if one person signed the recall petition."