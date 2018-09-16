Effort to Target Sex Ads Hits Surprising Obstacle

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorneys general from across the country are pushing Congress for greater authority to go after a websites that host ads for child sex traffickers.



But they are encountering opposition from some state lawmakers who fear a government clamp down on Internet businesses.



At issue is a 1996 federal law that courts have said shields website operators from being held liable for content posted by users. Top prosecutors want it amended to allow state criminal cases against online businesses.



A coalition of conservative lawmakers and businesses has drafted a model resolution that could be considered next year in state capitols. That document, obtained by The Associated Press, urges Congress to deny state prosecutors the power they seek. It warns of a chilling of online free-speech and investment in new Internet services.