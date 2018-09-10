Efforts to block renewed bonding for new St. Louis dome fail

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Efforts to block Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon from extending bonds to help build a new St. Louis football stadium have failed.

A budget for next year passed the Missouri Legislature on Thursday without a provision blocking payments on new bonds for a dome.

Some lawmakers have raised concerns that Nixon will extend bond payments on the current stadium without lawmaker consent or voter approval.

The Edward Jones Dome has been deemed inadequate by the Rams, and owner Stan Kroenke could move the team from St. Louis as early as next year.

A compromise between the House and Senate stalled early Thursday morning when the Senate provision was thrown out. The bill ultimately passed.

Those against including that language said it would be unnecessary and could harm the state's credit rating.