Efforts Under Way To Save Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fragile, 140-year-old brick building that housed hundreds of Irish and German immigrant families is getting a boost. Two severe wind storms in the last year and a half compromised the red brick structure and knocked out a south wall. In recent weeks, a new foundation for the wall has been put in. Preservationists say they are negotiating with masonry contractors to replace the wall at reduced cost. The National Trust for Historic Preservation in Washington looked at the building last month and may offer some assistance. The nonprofit Old North St. Louis Restoration Group is overseeing the project.