Egg farmers in higher demand during COVID-19

MISSOURI - Over 200,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment since March 20, as businesses are forced to close down because of the coronavirus outbreak. But, believe it or not, business is good for Dustin Stanton.

Stanton is an egg farmer.

Before COVID-19 shaped our new reality, Stanton depended on MU and public schools in surrounding school districts to buy his eggs. Columbia Public Schools closed March 18 causing food producers like him to lose business.

“They all literally have gone to zero… We lost a lot of sales on half of our business,” Stanton said. He’s co-owner of Stanton Brother Farms with his brother Austin.

The brothers are in their twenties now but started their business in 2007 with 500 chickens while still in high school. They began by selling their eggs at the Columbia Farmers Market.

Now the Stanton brothers’ business has grown to over 7,000 birds and is the largest free-range chicken operation in mid-Missouri.

Stanton's goal has always been independence — he produces his own feed for his chickens and processes all the eggs on the farm.

This independence has helped during the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing him to control his input prices. But it couldn’t prevent the loss of buyers from schools and restaurants.

Yet, demand is higher than ever. Demand has increased so much, he’s now having to choose which of his clients get to fill their shelves with his eggs.

Most grocery stores were not prepared for what March brought. Panic buying and stockpiling by consumers left many shelves bare. Inventory is improving but stores big and small are still competing with each other to restock products.

Patty Clover owns Clover’s Natural Market with two locations off of East Broadway and Chapel Plaza Court. She gets her eggs from Stanton and has been buying from the brothers since 2012.

“We immediately got hit as soon as people started getting scared,” said Clover. “The panic hit — I think every store in Columbia and the throngs of people that were just clearing off our shelves.”

Clover’s biggest concern is taking care of her employees. She wants to make sure they're safe and paid. But her other concern is that her local supplies might be swayed by the bigger stores offering bigger orders — and a higher price.

“They can't supply everybody so we're just praying that they remember us and don't just cut us out to go for the big guys.”

Stanton insists that he’s doing his best to make sure that doesn’t happen. He and his brother have always wanted to do something different. As children of traditional farmers, they wanted to produce a commodity that was more consistent.

They have maintained their commitment to supplying to locals first.

“Our customers stick with us through thick and thin. So vice versa whenever the tide turns. I believe ethically speaking, we should stick with them the same.”

The tide has certainly turned.

“We've had all sorts of calls from states away and hours away and we really just turned all of them down... we really just turned them down to supply our local stores the best that we can,” Stanton said.

Shipping his eggs miles away doesn’t line up with Stanton’s business values.

As eggs remain in high demand, Stanton said some larger stores from bigger cities have offered to pick up the eggs themselves and pay for whatever price he asked for. He still turned them all down.

Even without competition from the bigger cities that often pay a higher price, Stanton is struggling to fill the needs of his local vendors.

“Everyone has at least tripled their orders, it’s just been crazy, and even to this point they are still wanting an unusual amount,” Stanton said. “I mean there’s only a finite amount of eggs you get every day.”

Stanton’s chickens lay up to 6,000 eggs a day, but it’s still not enough to keep up with demand.

Shoppers are looking for eggs outside the grocery store

Because of fears that eggs will never get back on the shelves, a lot of people are taking an alternative route to ensure they’ll have eggs in the coming months.

Jeff Smith’s family has been selling egg-laying chickens at Cackle Hatchery in Lebanon, MO for over 40 years. They’ve seen a spike in the number of birds being purchased in the past weeks.

“Right now, certain breeds, we're booking out two and three months out into the future,” Smith said.

Stanton is relieved his business has been insulated from the challenges producers from other commodities are facing.

“I think if there's any industry to be in right now I'm in the right one. So, I’m actually at a lot of peace."

Even for producers like Stanton who have seen increased demand, there is still uncertainty.

When social distancing ends it's unclear exactly how many restaurants will be left to open up again. Stanton depends on them. Once demand in grocery stores returns to normal, he may not have as many restaurants to pick up the slack.

“There's absolutely no doubt that the local economy is hurting right now, especially in the restaurant industry,” Stanton said.

But he remains hopeful.

“I'm very optimistic about the future of it all and I think that's important right now… I'm really optimistic about agriculture, the industry, the food we're eating.”

Clover, who depends on people like Stanton to keep providing food to the community, remains grateful.

“I think we're all helping each other. So, to me, that's the huge takeaway that yeah, this is scary. And yeah, there's some panic, but we're basically going to be stronger and better from all this.”

Right now, Columbia’s stay at home order will continue until at least April 24. Stanton said the sooner schools and restaurants open, the faster his farms future will look sunny side up.