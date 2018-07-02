Egg Producer Issued Odor Citation

Moark will not be required to pay a fine or face any penalties after the notice of excess emissions issued earlier was upgraded to a notice of violation. Officials say the notice will go on Moark's compliance record, and future violations could lead to greater consequences. Failure to come into compliance after a notice of violation can result in a fine of up to $10,000 a day. The notices are the result of odor tests the agency performed Dec. 9 after area residents complained. Residents are watching Moark closely after the DNR in November granted the company a permit to expand its operation. Moark says it plans to spend $30 million to replace its waste-handling system with closed-ventilation technology and in-house manure-drying systems. The company is based in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield.