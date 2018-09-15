Egg Producer Responds to Odor Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NEOSHO (AP) - State officials say a southwest Missouri egg producer has responded to a notice of excessive odor emissions. The Department of Natural Resources said the response from Moark was in Tuesday's mail, the day after a Monday deadline to answer. Officials said they have not yet reviewed the response. Moark had 15 days from the November third notice to let the DNR know whether the excessive odor was caused by an equipment problem. If it was, the state could stop further action and outline corrective steps for Moark to take. But if the problem can't be attributed to equipment, Moark would be subject to penalties up to $10,000 a day per violation. Residents have been watching Moark closely since the DNR last year granted the company a permit to triple the size of its operation to nearly four million chickens.