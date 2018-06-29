Egg Recall Still Not Affecting Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Americans all over the country have caught Salmonella. Although local stores say Missouri has not been affected by the egg recall, local stores are still staying on the look out for bad eggs. An assistant manager from Hy-Vee in Columbia says all the stores in the area will pull these bad eggs from shelves immediately.

When KOMU contacted Hy-Vee, the assistant manager said he'd never heard of the contaminated eggs. He also said Hy-Vee is prepared to deal with the recall if the bad eggs arrive in Columbia.

The store pulled Salmonella-infected Peter Pan peanut butter off shelves last year. Salmonella-infected eggs from Wright Country Farm eggs in Iowa have spread through America.

Wright Country Farm warns consumers not to buy cartons packaged from May 16 to August 13. Hundreds of Salmonella cases have been reported around the country.

They also caution people to look for cartons starting with P's 1026, 1413, 1946, 1942, or 1720.

380 million eggs have been recalled nation-wide, but no related deaths have been reported.

New national egg safety rules went into effect in July to stop any risk of Salmonella contamination. The FDA said if those rules had been in place a few weeks earlier it may have prevented the outbreak.