Egnew Earns Senior Bowl Invite

MOBILE, AL -- The newest member of the SEC East will have representation in the 2012 Senior Bowl. University of Missouri tight end Michael Egnew has officially accepted an invitation to the 2012 game, it was announced today. The 63rd Senior Bowl is set for 3 P.M. on Saturday, January 28th in Mobile's Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game and all practices will be televised live by NFL Network.

"We're really looking forward to seeing what Michael can do here at the Senior Bowl," Senior Bowl President and CEO Steve Hale said. "He has proven to be one of the premier tight ends in the nation the last couple of years and has earned this opportunity to showcase his talents and maximize his value to those making the ultimate decision on draft day."

Egnew was a first-team All-Big 12 selection at tight end after reeling in 50 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns this season. He was the Tigers' second-leading receiver in terms of both catches and yards and averaged just over 40 yards a game. He enjoyed his best outing of the year against Baylor, posting 12 receptions against the Bears and had a 105-yard receiving effort on six catches against Iowa State.

The two-year starter hauled in 147 receptions for 1,332 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 career starts for the Tigers.