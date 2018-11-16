Egnew Named to Midseason Mackey Award Watch List

COLUMBIA - Missouri Senior Tight End Michael Egnew found his name on a familiar list. On Monday, the 2011 John Mackey Award midseason watch list has been released and for the second year in a row Egnew was one of 25 college football tight ends to make the list.

So far this season Egnew has 22 passes for 275, an average of 12.5 yards per reception and two touchdowns. He has totaled 14 receptions for 178 yards and has scored in Mizzou's last two contests.

Egnew was a finalist for this award last season, along with being a First Team All-American. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Here is the complete 2011 John Mackey Award Midseason Watch List: