Egnew Reaches Contract Agreement with Dolphins

MIAMI -- Former Missouri tight end Michael Egnew has officially reached a contract agreement with the Miami Dolphins. On Wednesday, Miami announced they signed their third round draft pick.

While at Missouri, Egnew played in 51 games with 26 starts. He recorded 1,332 yards with 147 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Contract terms were not released. As a point of reference, Olivier Vernon's deal consisted of a four-year contract with $2.8 million and a $638,080 signing bonus. Vernon was selected six picks earlier than Egnew.