Egypt Riots Sparked by Soccer Fans' Sentences Leave 22 Dead

CAIRO - Egyptian security officials say 22 people have been killed in riots sparked by death sentences given to nearly two dozen soccer fans convicted of violence after a game in Port Said last year.

The security officials say most were killed in assaults on the governor's office, courthouse and prison after the sentence was handed down during a trial outside Cairo. They say two policemen also were shot to death outside the city's main prison when angry relatives tried to storm the facility.

The military has been deployed to try and restore security.

The judge sentenced 21 people to death in connection with the Feb. 1, 2012, soccer melee that killed 74 fans of the Cairo-based Al-Ahly team.

The security officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.