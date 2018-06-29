Eight Arrested for Drug Charges, Police Looking for Nine Others

COLUMBIA - Police arrested eight people Friday, June 8 for felony drug related charges.

Police arrested Michael Green ($50,000 bond), Justin Aman ($30,000), Larrell Banks ($30,000), Robert Walker ($75,000), Rodney Clarkson ($40,000), Emmanuel Perry ($75,000), Brandon Palmer (100,000), and Matthew Cresson ($20,000) for distribution charges according to a media release.

CPD said they are still looking for nine other individuals. They are looking for Domionte Cheatum, Quintez Jacobs, Dominic Claxton, Donte Hardy, Corey Jordan, Briann Rodgers, Phillip Warren, Rashad Washington, and Warren Washington.

Since the investigation is ongoing police couldn't say what kinds of drugs the people were selling.