Eight arrested in Callaway County drug bust

KINGDOM CITY - Eight people were arrested after the Callaway County Sherrif's Office found 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, about one pound of marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

On October 16 a search warrant was executed at the 5500 block of Old Highway 40. According to the press release, a slew of people helped the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cole County Sheriff's Office, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, the MUSTANG drug task force and the Mid-Mo drug task force.

According to the press release these eight were arrested:

Kenneth McClure, 39, posted bond of $10,000.00 for a Felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled substance.

Carl Baker, 57, posted bond of $4,500.00 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Marcus Spears, 37, posted bond of 5,500.00 for a Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shawn Buck, 20, posted bond of $4,500.00 for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brittney Wyatte, 27, held on a bond of $12,500.00 for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Macon County warrant for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Bruce Mason, 25, in Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mason was later released on court summons for appearance.

Bart Rigby, 39, posted bond of $1,000.00 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana.

Triston Redmon, 20, posted bond of $500.00 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Callaway County warrant for Littering.