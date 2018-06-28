Eight Missouri Counties Added to Disaster Aid List

COLUMBIA (AP) - The federal government has declared eight more Missouri counties eligible for disaster assistance because of the storms, floods and tornadoes that began hitting the state April 19.

The designation allows individuals and households to apply for help with recovery and other storm-related expenses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Cape Girardeau, Howell, McDonald, Pulaski, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Stone counties were added to the list Friday. All eight are in southern Missouri.

Five other counties -- Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, St. Louis and Taney -- were designated earlier for individual assistance. Missouri has been hit since mid-April by violent storms,

widespread flooding and tornadoes, including one that damaged more than 700 homes in the St. Louis area.