Eight Missouri schools awarded blue ribbon status

JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Education honored eight Missouri school as 2017 Blue Ribbon Schools, a national award that recognizes schools for excellence in education.

Blue Ribbon Schools are chosen based on those that perform at high academic levels.

This includes schools ranking top 15 percent in the state - based on assessment scores and graduation rates - and is also awarded to schools performing at high levels while serving a significant amount of disadvantaged students.

The 2017 Missouri Blue Ribbon Schools include:

Atlanta Elementary, Atlanta C-3 School District

Chesterfield Elementary, Rockwood R-VI School District

Fox Hill Elementary, North Kansas City 74 School District

Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction, St. Louis City School District

Mark Twain Elementary, Brentwood School District

Rock Port Elementary, Rock Port R-II School District

University Academy-Upper, University Academy Charter

Voy Spears, Jr. Elementary, Blue Springs R-IV School District

Earlier in the year, these schools were honored as Gold Star Schools, a program established by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in 1991.

The schools were then nominated as Blue Ribbon Schools, which includes the same criteria for that of the Gold Star Schools.

“These schools have done outstanding work in preparing their students to succeed,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven in a DESE news release. “Congratulations to the school leaders, teachers, students and communities on this national recognition.”

Representatives from the Blue Ribbon Schools may attend the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 6 and 7.