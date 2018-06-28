Eight Selected to Academic All-Big 12 Team

COLUMBIA -- A total of 55 student-athletes have been named to the 2012 Academic All-Big 12 Softball Team, the Conference announced Thursday afternoon. Of those 55, eight are members of the Missouri softball team, giving the Tigers the second-most selections in the league.



Junior Jenna Marston was recognized with a 4.0 grade point average for the second straight year, and is one of just six in the Big 12 to post a perfect GPA. All eight of Missouri's honorees were first team selections.



Joining Marston were seniors Kristin Nottelmann and Ashley Fleming, redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas, juniors Nicole Hudson and Lindsey Muller and sophomores Brianna Corwin and Mackenzie Sykes. Fleming, Nottelmann and Thomas were recognized for the third straight year, while Hudson and Marston pick up their second career Academic All-Big 12 award. Muller, Corwin and Sykes were honored for the first time.



Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, the Academic All-Big 12 Softball Team consists of 49 first team members combined with six on the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.



To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.