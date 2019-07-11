Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Eight sex offenders have been indicted by a grand jury following investigations by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

All eight were charged June 13 with failing to register as a sex offender, according to a press release by the sheriff's department. They are:

Douglas Jennings, 59, of Fulton

Craig Palmer, 28, of Jefferson City

Frederick Lawson, 56, of Holts Summit

Brian Gravatt, 44, of Fulton

Caleb Jackson, 42, of Fulton

Darren Yancey, 31, of Fulton

Makayla Boutelle, 21, of Fulton

Anthony Hance, 36, of Fulton

Hance is the only offender from the indictment who is not in custody. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Outside of the indictment, another man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Homer Allen, 32, of Williamsburg, was charged by the Callaway County Prosecutor, not a grand jury.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court regarding the charge.

As of Friday, there are 155 convicted sex offenders registered in Callaway County.