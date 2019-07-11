Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Eight sex offenders have been indicted by a grand jury following investigations by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
All eight were charged June 13 with failing to register as a sex offender, according to a press release by the sheriff's department. They are:
- Douglas Jennings, 59, of Fulton
- Craig Palmer, 28, of Jefferson City
- Frederick Lawson, 56, of Holts Summit
- Brian Gravatt, 44, of Fulton
- Caleb Jackson, 42, of Fulton
- Darren Yancey, 31, of Fulton
- Makayla Boutelle, 21, of Fulton
- Anthony Hance, 36, of Fulton
Hance is the only offender from the indictment who is not in custody. A warrant is out for his arrest.
Outside of the indictment, another man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Homer Allen, 32, of Williamsburg, was charged by the Callaway County Prosecutor, not a grand jury.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court regarding the charge.
As of Friday, there are 155 convicted sex offenders registered in Callaway County.