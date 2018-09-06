Eight Sign to Play Men's Soccer for Central Methodist University

FAYETTE, MO - Eight prospective student-athletes have declared their intentions to play men's soccer at Central Methodist.

"I'm excited to have these guys on board," Head Coach Dan Schmidlin said. "They're going to raise the level of our training environment and will develop in our program over the course of four years."

Andrew Bare, Columbia, MO: Rockbridge High School

Clint Boyd, Camdenton, MO: Camdenton High School

T.J. Burford Eastlake, WA: Eastlake High School

Darren Jones, Fulton, MO: Fulton High School

Joey Perkins, Columbia, MO: Rockbridge High School

Logan Ray, Mexico, MO: Mexico High School

Andrew Seaton, Versailles, MO: Morgan County High School

Brandon Tijerina, Montgomery City, MO: Montgomery County High School

Central Methodist posted a 9-8 record last season en route to a Quarterfinal appearance in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament.