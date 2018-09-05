Eight Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crash

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Eight people have been taken to a hospital after an accident involving a school bus in St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44. Authorities say a bus carrying 15 high school students collided with two cars.

Five of the injured were in the cars, including three children. Details of their injuries were not known.

Three students on the bus were taken to a hospital for what authorities described as wellness checks.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.