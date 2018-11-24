Eight Westminster Athletes named to UMAC All-Conference Teams

FULTON - Eight Westminster Football athletes were named to the 2013 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference Teams. The award winners included Josh Bromberg, Jeremy Hampton, Jeff Dickerson, Ronnie Seals Jr., Mike Washington, Louvis Johnson and Kyle Bryant. Senior Troy Temple was awarded with the Individual Sportsmanship Award for Westminster.

Making the UMAC first teams were Bromberg, Hampton and Dickerson. The Second team honorees were Seals, Washington, Johnson and Bryant.

The Blue Jays finished their season 2-8, a 2-7 UMAC record.