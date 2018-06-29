Eight WWU Athletes Named 2011 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes

KANSAS CITY - Eight William Woods University student-athletes were named 2011 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes for their respective sports, including a American Midwest Conference-leading five from the Owls men's soccer team. Women's soccer senior Jamie Bond is a repeat selection to the squad, having earned the honor in 2010 as well. Two volleyball players round out the squad, announced Friday by the NAIA.

Men's soccer seniors Brian Dougherty, Zach Hurst and Luis Percovich and juniors Marcelo Carreiro and Matt Steiniger are all first-time honorees for the prestigious national award, although all have had solid careers in the classroom. Hurst is a three-time academic all-AMC selection, while Percovich is a two-time academic all-conference selection, earning the honors in 2009 at East Central College and again in 2011 for the American Midwest Conference - he was ineligible in 2010 as a newcomer to the conference. Steiniger is also a two-time academic all-AMC selection.

Juniors Emily Nolte and Amanda Henley represent WWU volleyball on the squad. Nolte and Henley are both two-time academic all-AMC selections, with Henley also having twice earned all-conference accolades for her work as a libero for the Owls.

Bond rounds out the selections for the Owls. The senior midfielder is a two-time academic all-AMC selection and was also named a 2010 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

To qualify, student-athletes must have reached junior academic standing, and must maintain a 3.5 overall GPA on a 4.0 scale