Eighth-Ranked Tigers Take Down Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (AP) - Marcus Denmon scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 61 seconds to play Friday night as No. 8 Missouri survived against Old Dominion, 75-68.

Kim English added 16 points for the Tigers (13-0), who continued their best start since opening 19-0 in 1981-82. They got all they could handle in their first true road game under first-year coach Frank Haith from the Colonial Athletic Association power.

Old Dominion (6-7), spurred on by a raucous sellout crowd and able to match the Tigers physically, was tied 67-all with the Tigers before Denmon hit his fourth 3-pointer with 1:01 on the clock. Denmon added both ends of a one-and-one with 42 seconds left to make it 72-67.

Kent Bazemore led Old Dominion with 16 points and Trian Iliadis had 15.