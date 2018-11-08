Elderberry Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

HARTSBURG, MO -- If you are a big fan of elderberries, here's your chance to enjoy a lot of them.

On Friday the Elderberry Festival kicks off at Elderberry Life Farm in Hartsburg. It's a four-day festival with special activities for you and your kids, lots of crafts and food vending.

Here is what you should bring if you head out there: wood blocks, cowbells, shakers, drums and lots of things to make noise.

Your kids can enjoy some special activities on Saturday afternoon, also Little Pickers set and a percussion parade.

There are multi-day passes and single day passes available also. Prices vary from 4 to 40 dollars.

If you want to save some cash, purchase the tickets online. You can also get the tickets at the festival gates starting 5pm.

This year part of the money raised will go to support the Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center.

For more information about the event go to www.elderberryfestival.com