Elderly couple found dead in Missouri home

LAQUEY (AP) — Authorities said an elderly couple has been found dead in a Missouri home.

Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long said a family member found the bodies of 73-year-old Alva Green and 75-year-old Martha Jefferies around noon Thursday at their home in the Laquey area. KOLR-TV reports that the relative made the discovery after not hearing from the couple for several weeks.

Investigators believe the couple had been dead for some time and the cause of death was not immediately apparent. Long said autopsies will be performed to help determine how they died.