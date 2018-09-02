Elderly Iowa Woman Gets High School Diploma

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A 99-year-old Iowa woman who dropped out of a high school in 1932 has finally received her diploma.

Audrey Crabtree was surrounded by family and friends on Monday as Waterloo Community Schools presented her with an honorary diploma during an education board meeting.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Crabtree dropped out of high school as a senior in 1932 due to an injury and to care for her grandmother. She went on to run her own business for nearly three decades.

At the meeting, Crabtree received a diploma, a copy of her last report card and high school memorabilia from her time at Waterloo East High School. She also received more than 100 handmade congratulatory cards from middle school students.