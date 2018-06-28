Elderly Man Beaten

ST. LOUIS - An 89-year-old man collecting cans out of trash bins had his wallet stolen and was badly beaten in a south St. Louis alley. He remains hospitalized today in serious condition with multiple facial fractures. Family members say Henry Richert was hard of hearing and probably never saw the attack on Monday coming. They say he used the money from collecting cans to donate to charity. He provided care for his wife who has Alzheimer's disease. Police say Richert's wallet was found on a bus, and someone mailed it back to his home. They are canvassing the neighborhood, looking for leads.