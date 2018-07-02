Elderly Man Dies After Crashing Tractor in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT - An elderly man died in Morgan County after the Highway Patrol said he crashed his tractor into an embankment Thursday afternoon. It happened in Rocky Mount.

The crash report said the tractor traveled backwards and overturned when it hit the embankment on Wexford Lane. It said 87-year-old Ernest Gibbs fell from the tractor and died.

Troopers said the tractor also struck two nearby residences, but sustained only minor damage.

The crash was the first fatality of 2014 in Morgan County.