Elderly Man Killed in Car Accident in Henry County

WINDSOR, Mo. - An 86-year-old man died Monday morning in Henry County when his car traveled off the road.

Kenneth M. Eldred died after hitting a wooden post and a tree before coming to a stop. Eldred was not wearing a seat belt.

Henry County Assistant Coroner Damon Parsons pronounced Eldred dead at the scene, but the report shows Eldred died from an unknown medical episode.

Eldred's family has been notified.