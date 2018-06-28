Elderly Man Killed While Walking on I-35

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Thursday morning while walking on Interstate 35 in Kansas City's northern suburbs. Authorities say the man was walking on the highway, appearing to be disoriented. He was struck by a car whose driver said she was unable to stop in time to avoid him. Motorists were diverted around the accident scene in Gladstone, with traffic in both north- and south-bound halted for a while.