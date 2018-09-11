Elderly Man Struck and Killed by Car Near Festus

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in Jefferson County continue to investigate the death of a 92-year-old man who was struck by a car while standing along a highway.

The accident happened Monday night on Route A near Festus. Police say Irvin Emerson got out of his car to assess damage from a previous accident when he walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Emerson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that struck him was not injured.