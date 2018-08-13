Elderly Missouri Veteran Robbed Twice in Three Days

By: The Associated Press

GRANDVIEW, Mo. - Grandview police are looking for seven males who robbed an elderly disabled veteran twice in three days this week.

Police say the seven suspects stole two handguns and a rifle from the 85-year-old man's home on Sunday, and hit him on the head when he resisted.

The same group returned Tuesday and stole several more weapons and ammunition.

The man had a home security system that captured the suspects' images. Police are looking for a red Chevrolet Impala and a silver P.T. Cruiser with tinted windows.